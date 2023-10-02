new haven

Police search for suspect in arson cases at New Haven motel, inn

New Haven Police

New Haven police are investigating cases of arson at two hotels last month and they have released a photo of a person who they said they want to question.

The fires were set during the early morning on Sept. 22. One was at 3 Judges Motel at 1560 Whalley Ave. and the other was at the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave.

Police on Monday released photos of a man who they said is a suspect wanted for questioning pertaining to the investigations.

Anyone who saw anything or who has information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304, or the anonymous Tip Line 1-866-888-TIPS OR 203-946-6296.

You could also text a tip by texting NHPD plus your message to 74637 (CRIMES) or email tips to ecic@newhavenct.gov.

