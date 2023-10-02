Police search for suspect in arson cases at New Haven motel, inn

New Haven police are investigating cases of arson at two hotels last month and they have released a photo of a person who they said they want to question.

The fires were set during the early morning on Sept. 22. One was at 3 Judges Motel at 1560 Whalley Ave. and the other was at the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave.

Police on Monday released photos of a man who they said is a suspect wanted for questioning pertaining to the investigations.

Anyone who saw anything or who has information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304, or the anonymous Tip Line 1-866-888-TIPS OR 203-946-6296.

You could also text a tip by texting NHPD plus your message to 74637 (CRIMES) or email tips to ecic@newhavenct.gov.