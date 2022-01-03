Norwich

Police Search for Suspects After Deadly Shooting in Norwich

NBC Connecticut

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a deadly shooting in Norwich on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Mohegan Commons on North Street around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was shot and was transported by ambulance to William Backus Hospital. He later died from his injuries. The man's identity has not been released.

Investigators said the incident appears to be a targeted attack against the man. The perpetrator or perpetrators of the incident fled the area, they added.

Local

Mask Mandates 43 mins ago

Hartford Brings Back Indoor Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Cases Surge

mega millions 4 hours ago

One CT Mega Millions Ticket Won $30,000 on New Year's Eve

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Hawrylik at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3159 or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.

This article tagged under:

Norwichshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us