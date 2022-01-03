Police Search for Suspects After Deadly Shooting in Norwich

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a deadly shooting in Norwich on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Mohegan Commons on North Street around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was shot and was transported by ambulance to William Backus Hospital. He later died from his injuries. The man's identity has not been released.

Investigators said the incident appears to be a targeted attack against the man. The perpetrator or perpetrators of the incident fled the area, they added.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Hawrylik at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3159 or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.