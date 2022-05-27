Bristol

Police Search for ‘Vicious' Pit Bull After Attack in Bristol

bristol police crusier
NBCConnecticut.com

Bristol police are searching for a dog that attacked a person and took off after being shot.

Officers responded to French Street for a complaint about a vicious dog. When they arrived, they found a pit bull attacking a person, and one officer was forced to shoot the dog, according to police.

The dog wasn't killed, but instead ran off, police said. Its injuries are not known.

Police describe the dog as a medium brown pit bull. If anyone sees the dog, police ask that you don't approach it because it is vicious. Instead, they ask that you call the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.

Bristol
