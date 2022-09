Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in West Hartford Friday morning.

The suspect robbed the Webster Bank on North Main Street around 10:25 a.m., according to police.

No one in the bank was injured.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot, 6-inches tall, wearing a white shirt with a gray sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, black headwear, and a black facial covering.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Hartford police at (860) 570-8969.