Police Searching for Missing Stamford Man

Stamford police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since Saturday and said they consider his disappearance suspicious.

Police said family members last saw Errol Whyte, 63, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Bridgeport and he was on his way home to Stamford but did not arrive.

Whyte was last seen driving his red 2002 Ford Explorer with Connecticut registration BH-78995 and his vehicle was found Saturday on Interstate 95 South, between exits 17 and 18, with his cellphone, keys and wallet inside.

Police said they have taken a missing person report and they are looking at this investigation as suspicious in nature.

Anyone who has information on Whyte’s whereabouts or saw any activity with his vehicle on I-95 South between 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 is asked to contact them.

Whyte is 6-feet-1, weighs around 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a black collared jacket, white long sleeve button-up shirt, khaki pants, a black fedora, and black shoes.

If you have information, call investigator Robert Daly or investigator James Muhlbauer at 203-977-4639 or through the Stamford Police Department front desk at 203-977-4958.