Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery at Newington Salvation Army

Generic police lights flashing.
Newington police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking a Salvation Army employee during an armed robbery Saturday.

Police said a male suspect armed with a silver handgun approached employees after the store closed around 5:25 p.m. The suspect hit one employee with the gun, causing minor injuries, police said.

The suspect then fled north on the Berlin Turnpike in a silver or gray Ford Sedan.

The suspect is described as a medium sized male wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, gloves, black pants, black shoes and a royal blue facemask.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Newington police at 860-666-8445.

