Police Seek Suspect in Deadly Meriden Shooting

Meriden police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting.

Police said the suspect pictured below is wanted in the death of 34-year-old Casey Eric Schoonover, whose body was found at Foster Court on October 4. Investigators believe Schoonover was shot during an incident on Grove Street, according to police, who said at the time that they did not believe this was a random act of violence.

Meriden Police Department

Anyone with information about the shooting or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Visconti at (203) 630-6252. Anonymous information can also be reported to the Meriden Tip Line at (203) 630-6253 or by email at mpdtips@meridenct.gov