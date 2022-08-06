Hartford

Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting

Police are turning to the public for assistance as they investigate a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting.

It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue.

Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and that part of their property had been struck by gunfire.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a nearby hospital seeking treatment while authorities processed the scene.

His injury is considered non-life threatening and it is believed he was injured in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue.

Those with any information related to this investigation are being asked to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

