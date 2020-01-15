Colchester Man Suspected of Killing His Family, Dog in Celebration, Florida

A Colchester man is suspected of killing his wife, children and their dog in their rental home in Celebration, Florida and he has been charged with homicide.

Four people were found dead inside a home in the town outside of Orlando on Monday. Officials are waiting on positive identifications of the victims, but said Anthony Todt is suspected of killing his wife, children and the family dog.

Authorities said Anthony Todt has been arrested on several counts of homicide.

Deputies and agents made contact with Anthony Todt in the home Monday and detained him. While deputies searched the home, they found four people dead inside, officials said.

Officials said Anthony Todt has cooperated with the investigation and confessed to killing his 42-year-old wife, Megan, their three children -- a 13-year-old Alec, an 11-year-old Tyler and a 4-year-old Zoe -- and their dog, Breezy.

Anthony Todt has been arrested on several counts of homicide and one of animal cruelty.

Just before Christmas, an eviction notice was filed in a Florida court for the same address as the death investigation. The documents list Megan and Anthony Todt as living in the home at the time.

They are suspected of having been killed sometime toward the end of December.

According to the documents, the Todts signed a one-year lease in May 2019 but missed a December payment of more than $4,000. The lease agreement also lists an email for Anthony Todt connected to a physical therapy practice he runs in Colchester, Family Physical Therapy.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.