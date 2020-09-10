Police Accountability Task Force to Hold Listening Sessions

The Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force is looking to hear from Connecticut residents Thursday.

Members of the community will get the opportunity to voice their concerns and questions during two sessions, a 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. virtual meeting.

"We will be reporting recommendations to the legislature and Governor and we need your input to make sure we represent all Connecticut voices," said task force officials.

The task force will be holding the twice-a-day, two-hour sessions every Thursday in September.

To sign up for any of the upcoming sessions, visit here.

Anyone looking to tune in can do so here.