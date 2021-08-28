Police Warn of Bears in Manchester Neighborhood

Police are warning residents in a particular Manchester neighborhood to keep an eye out for bears as there has been an increase in recent sightings.

Officials said they've received multiple calls from the area of Hackmatack Street regarding bear sightings.

It appears that a family of bears is moving through the area and residents are being advised to be on high alert.

Authorities are advising residents not to approach or provoke the bears. The recommended course of action is to make lots of noise from a distance to frighten the bears into leaving the area, they said.

A bear made off with a package from a porch in Bristol Monday. (Video courtesy Kristin Levine)

For more information about what to do if you see a black bear, visit the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's webpage with information here.