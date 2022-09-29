Farmington

Police Warn of Gas Main Break in Farmington

There is a gas main break on Bliss Memorial Road in Farmington and police are urging people to avoid the area.

Police said the gas main break is at New Horizon’s Village at 1 Bliss Memorial Road and emergency services are at the scene.

The fire department website says there is a gas leak on Bliss Memorial Road and they are asking people to avoid the immediate area of Chaffee Lane and West District Road because of increased emergency traffic.

