Police Warn of Gas Main Break in Farmington

There is a gas main break on Bliss Memorial Road in Farmington and police are urging people to avoid the area.
Police said the gas main break is at New Horizon’s Village at 1 Bliss Memorial Road and emergency services are at the scene.
The fire department website says there is a gas leak on Bliss Memorial Road and they are asking people to avoid the immediate area of Chaffee Lane and West District Road because of increased emergency traffic.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.