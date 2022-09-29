Police Warn of Gas Main Break in Farmington

There is a gas main break on Bliss Memorial Road in Farmington and police are urging people to avoid the area.

Police said the gas main break is at New Horizon’s Village at 1 Bliss Memorial Road and emergency services are at the scene.

Gas main break at New Horizon’s Village at 1 Bliss Memorial Road in Farmington. The public is asked to avoid the area. Emergency services are on scene and updates will be provided. — Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) September 29, 2022

The fire department website says there is a gas leak on Bliss Memorial Road and they are asking people to avoid the immediate area of Chaffee Lane and West District Road because of increased emergency traffic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.