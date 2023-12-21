Willimantic

Porch pirate accused of stealing packages in Willimantic is arrested

By Angela Fortuna

Police have arrested a man that was seen stealing packages across Willimantic as families ready for the holidays.

Authorities said they've received several complaints of a "local Grinch" taking packages in the week before Christmas.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect and after officers saw the thief in action, he was arrested.

He was seen checking multiple homes for packages to steal. The thief eventually took a set of packages from a home in the Pleasant Street area.

The man had stolen packages and illegal narcotics with him at the time of his arrest.

He faces charges including larceny and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $5,000 bond and has a Dec. 22 court date.

