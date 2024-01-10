Middletown

Portion of dam in Middletown is breached due to storm

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A portion of the Pameacha Pond Dam in Middletown is broken as a result of severe flooding to the state.

It's the second partial dam break reported in the state on Wednesday. A partial dam break along the Yantic River caused the river to overflow and led to evacuations of homes and businesses along the Yantic River in Norwich.

The Middletown dam break did not affect any residents of businesses.

The Department of Public Works said the break affected about 20 feet of the dam. They say it's about one-fifth of the dam's overall size.

Public works crews said they are in the process of making repairs.

