Partial dam break on Yantic River: Norwich Public Utilities

There is a partial dam break on the Yantic River, according to Norwich Public Utilities.

The company said the state notified them of a partial dam break on the Yantic River, north of the Bean Hill Substation.

The company said it has taken its Bean Hill Substation offline “to avoid potentially catastrophic damage” to the infrastructure.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

That has caused around 5,000 power outages.

A flash flood warning has been issued until 10:45 a.m. because of a potential failure of the Fitchville Pond Dam, according to the National Weather Service.

The Yantic River has spilled over its banks in Norwich.

It said it poses the hazard of life-threatening flash flooding for areas downstream from

the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River.