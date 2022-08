There is a possibility that you will be able to see the Northern Lights from Connecticut tonight.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks forecast is for high auroral activity.

For the best chances to see Aurora borealis, get away from city lights and look north between 10 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Get the Aurora forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center here.