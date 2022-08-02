Possible Explosive Devices Found in River in Middletown: Police

Police are investigating after a resident found what's believed to be explosive mortar shells similar to World War II era devices in the water in Middletown.

The resident was magnet fishing in the Mettabasset River off East Street when they found the devices. The person allegedly brought them home and later notified police.

Middletown and Connecticut State Police officers searched the area for more shells but nothing else was found.

The state police bomb squad responded but they couldn't determine if the shells were live.

Police then contacted the U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to remove the items and safely dispose of them.

No additional information was immediately available.