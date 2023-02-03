Possible ‘Puppy Mill' Found After Fire in Bridgeport: Officials

An investigation is underway after the fire marshal in Bridgeport found a possible “puppy mill” while responding to investigate a fire early Friday morning, according to city officials.

Officials said firefighters responded around 4:11 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street and they quickly extinguished fire in a garage.

The fire marshal also responded and asked for help from Bridgeport Animal Control Unit due to suspicions of a possible puppy mill.

Officials said they are investigating.

