Power out for thousands in Norwich after equipment failure

Power is out for thousands of Norwich Public Utilities customers on Friday morning after an equipment failure and traffic lights are out at major intersections.

Norwich Public Utilities said there was an equipment failure in the Dudley Street substation that has disrupted power around 4:45 a.m. for about 5,000 customers, primarily in the West Main Street, Downtown, and Norwichtown sections of the city. 

Norwich police are asking drivers to use caution because of the impact on the traffic lights and to follow all signs.

Norwich Public Utilities said they have several employees responding to the incident.

