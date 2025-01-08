PowerSchool cybersecurity breach affecting some CT schools

Some Connecticut school districts have been impacted by a cybersecurity breach affecting the PowerSchool Student Information System and they include Region 1 and Region 16.

Cromwell schools were also notified of the breach and said it is possible that some student data was compromised.

Melony Brady-Shanley, superintendent of schools for Region 1, said in a social media post that the school district learned on Tuesday that the PowerSchool system might have been compromised by a cybersecurity breach and they have since learned that students’ and staff members’ information across Region 1 has been impacted by the breach.

PowerSchool reported that their system was subject to a cybersecurity breach on Dec. 28 and the issue is not isolated to Region 1 but is affecting numerous school districts locally, nationally and internationally, according to Region 1.

Michael P. Yamin, Region 16’s superintendent of schools, notified the school community that an unauthorized party gained access to certain SIS customer data, including Region 16 data, through a compromised credential in PowerSchool’s customer support portal.

He said PowerSchool does not anticipate the data being shared or made public and they believe that it has been deleted without any further replication or dissemination.

The information accessed includes data related to students, families, and educators, he added.

Cromwell Public Schools notified families that PowerSchool notified them about a cybersecurity incident on Dec. 22 and many school districts around the state are impacted.

Cromwell school officials said the extent of the breach is not yet known, but it is possible that some student data was compromised and Cromwell Schools does not store social security information in its student information system.

No information was immediately available on which other school districts might be impacted.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Region 1 staff will attend a webinar addressing the scope of the breach and discussing remediation efforts and staff and families will be updated on Thursday with new information and guidance.