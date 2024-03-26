CT-based Pratt & Whitney receives millions in federal funding for engine upgrades

Pratt & Whitney, located in East Hartford, has received hundreds of millions in federal funding to cover the full cost of engine upgrades.

RTX, which owns Pratt & Whitney, announced that the feds have allocated $497 million to the F135 Engine Core Upgrade, which will go toward modernizing the engine's propulsion system.

The funding was a part of the 2024 appropriations defense bill that was recently passed by Congress.

"This bill will allow Pratt & Whitney to deliver the current and future propulsion capabilities that will keep the United States and its allies on the cutting edge of fighter engine technology," said Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney Military Engines.

The engine supports more than 57,000 jobs and 225 suppliers. Officials said the upgrades will "increase durability and full-enable Block 4 capabilities and beyond."

Upgrades will begin later this year, and they're expected to be complete by 2029. For more information, click here.