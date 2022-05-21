Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Affecting Some Hamden Residents Canceled

The precautionary boil water advisory that was impacting some Hamden residents has been canceled on Saturday.

The Regional Water Authority said the initial precautionary notice was issued on Thursday afternoon after a 16-inch water main break. Repairs were completed Thursday night and service was restored.

Residents on High Rock Road, Hill Street, Laura Road, W Shepard Avenue, Paradise Avenue, Heathridge Road, Norman Road, Sterling Place, Laurel View Terrace, Dunbar Hill Road and Chauncy Road were advised to boil their tap water until a complete cycle of water-quality testing could be administered.

The RWA tested water samples from multiple sites in the affected area and said they have verified that there is no risk of water contamination from the loss of pressure in the distribution system.

The precautionary boil water advisory for those residents was canceled on Saturday.