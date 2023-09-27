Presence of toy gun at elementary school in Bethel prompts lockdown

Students at an elementary school in Bethel reported seeing what appeared to be a weapon during dismissal Wednesday, which subsequently prompted a lockdown.

The Bethel Police Department said some students at R.M.T. Johnson Elementary School reported that they had seen another student carrying what looked like a weapon. It was later determined to be a toy gun, police said.

The school was put into lockdown and the police department was immediately notified, per protocol. Police were able to identify the student, and said there was never a threat to students and staff.

"This is obviously a very serious incident and Bethel Schools will have mental health staff available to speak with children if they would like to process the incident," police said in a press release.

The school district will be running a normal schedule Thursday.