President Biden honors 7 CT educators for work in science and math

President Biden has honored seven Connecticut educators with the nation’s highest award for science and mathematics teachers and mentors.

“These awards honor the vital role that America’s teachers and mentors play in shaping the next generation of technical leaders, including scientists, engineers, explorers, and innovators,” a statement on the White House website says.

Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

Six Connecticut residents were honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching:

Barbara Budaj

Barbara Budaj is the assistant dean of School and Community Partnerships and Assessments at Central Connecticut State University.

The school said she spent 24 years in the classroom educating Connecticut students.

After three years as a mathematics teacher at East Haven and Newington high schools, Budaj became the mathematics team leader at the Capital Region Education Council Metropolitan Learning Center.

Then she served for one year as principal of Great Path Academy at Manchester Community College and later became the director of Mathematics for the Cromwell Public Schools. Five years later, Budaj returned to the classroom, teaching Algebra 2 and AP Calculus at Capital Preparatory Magnet School.

At Central Connecticut, she oversees placement and support of student teachers, fosters relationships with district partners, and instructs teacher candidates in the M.A.T. program.

Read more about her here.

CCSU said each awardee receives a certificate signed by President Biden and a $10,000 award from the NSF.

Lauren Danner

Patricia Hahn

Carly Levine

Joseph Mancino

Susan Palmberg

Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring

One Connecticut mentor was honored with the award.

Linda Barry

Dr. Linda Barry is a professor in the Department of Surgery and the Department of Public Health Sciences at the UConn School of Medicine and serves as associate director of the UConn Health Disparities Institute and associate dean of the Office of Multicultural and Community Affairs.

“The Presidential Award recognizes the invaluable role of mentorship in recruiting, promoting, and sustaining the next generation to pursue scientific careers. I was honored to be nominated but even more thrilled to be amongst the chosen of such an esteemed group,” Barry said in a statement posted on UConn Today. “This award recognizes the great mentorship work we are doing at UConn School of Medicine. It is a profound acknowledgment of the time and effort we invest in our mentees to succeed often without the expectation of recognition.”

Barry has taught and mentored students at UConn’s medical school for more than 14 years and created successful programs for underrepresented students wishing to become future doctors or scientists and encouraged more than 300 students to pursue careers in science, according to UConn.

She also founded the Women in Surgery Interest Group and mentored more than 400 women medical students.

“I strongly believe that any child interested in medicine and science should be able to try to pursue their dreams. Mentorship can be key to putting them on the right path,” Barry added.

Read more about Barry here.

You can see the full list of prople who were honored here.