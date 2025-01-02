President Biden honors Chris Dodd with 2nd highest civilian award

President Joe Biden is bestowing the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second highest civilian medal, on former Senator Chris Dodd.

Dodd, who was born in Willimantic, served in the United States Senate with Biden for decades.

Dodd represented Connecticut in the United States House of Representatives from 1975 to 1981 and then he served in the United States Senate from 1981 to 2011.

Biden served in the U.S. Senate from 1973 until 2009 when he was elected as Vice President of the United States.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In 2021, Biden was at UConn for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights, which celebrates the life and legacy of Senator Thomas J. Dodd and Senator Christopher J. Dodd.

Biden is presenting the awards at the White House on Thursday.

“Chris Dodd has served our Nation with distinction for more than 50 years as a United States Congressman, Senator, respected lawyer, and diplomat. From advancing childcare, to reforming our financial markets, to fostering partnerships across the Western Hemisphere—he has stood watch over America as a beacon to the world,” a statement on the White House website says.

The Presidential Citizens Medal was created by President Richard Nixon in 1969 and is the country’s second highest civilian honor after the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It recognizes people who “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.”

Dodd now serves as senior counsel at Arnold & Porter in Washington, D.C.

In the city where good friends are hard to come by and where Harry S. Truman allegedly said if you want a friend buy a dog, President Biden is awarding one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to 20 recipients, including his good friend Chris Dodd, who served Connecticut… — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 2, 2025

Learn more about the recipients here.