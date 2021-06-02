Prices at Gas Pumps Climbing in Conn.

After low prices at the pump last year, drivers are experiencing a little sticker shock at the gas pump these days.

Right now, the average gas price in the state of Connecticut is hitting at $3.07 a gallon with the national average at $3.04, according to AAA.

That's a far cry from the low prices of 2020 when the oil and gas industry was slammed by stay at home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, labor shortages have impacted the gas market. Many tanker truck drivers were left without work during the pandemic. That shortage of work prompted many to retire.

Truck driving schools also closed last year, meaning new drivers weren't being trained.

With all of this piling on for people going to fill up their tanks, it's been a bit painful.

"When you're retired, you're on a fixed income so that really hits us hard," said Doris Ouimette, of Newington.

"As soon as I can, I'm going all electric so I never have to be at a gas pump again," added Tom Tozzo, of New Britain.

There's still a lot of pent up demand to travel. AAA says more than 60% of Connecticut residents said they are planning or considering a summer getaway, causing the travel experts to deem the Summer of 2021 as the return of the Great American Road Trip.