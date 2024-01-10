Pride flags can no longer be displayed on town property in Enfield

People in Enfield are upset with a controversial vote by the town council this week that essentially banned Pride flags from flying outside of Town Hall.

The Enfield Town Council voted 6-5 Monday night to only allow American flags, the Connecticut state flag and military flags to be displayed on town properties.

The newly-elected Republican majority on the council approved the resolution which replaces the old policy from 2022 that allowed Pride flags at Town Hall during Pride Month in June.

“I was shocked and dismayed because I feel that our town hall should be representative of everybody in our town,” Donna Pearlman, of Enfield, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Ahead of the vote, councilors went back and forth in a heated discussion.

“I don’t support it. I think it’s ridiculous. We have an opinion, and I think the real reason is you don’t want that pride flag up on this town hall which is absolutely disgusting,” Councilor At-Large Gina Cekala said.

Those in favor say the policy of letting the Pride flag hang opens the door to other groups.

“The town council wishes to speak only for itself not for any other person or organization,” Mayor Ken Nelson Jr. said.

Tom Tyler, the interim town attorney for the town of Enfield, elaborated on an opinion sent to the council by a former town attorney.

“ISIS could come in and want to display one, the IRA…basically anybody. You’d have to be content neutral and let everybody,” Tyler said.

Greg Gray, pastor of Enfield UCC and president of Enfield Pride, said it was a flag the organization donated to the town that was displayed on the flagpole.

They are now encouraging more people and businesses to display Pride flags in response.

“I am disturbed that the new Republican majority felt this was a decision they needed to make basically on day one of them coming into office,” Gray said.

Brandon Jewell of PFLAG Enfield, an organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families, said he was disappointed to learn of the vote. He spoke out in public comment on Monday.

“We were disappointed. We were confused too because two of the Republican councilors voted in favor of it back in 2022,” Jewell said. “It’s just disheartening to the community, for our youth mainly.”

He fears what the repercussions will be.

“The meaning of buildings, that you can’t be inside any town-owned property…so that’s the schools where many of the teachers have safe space stickers on their doors, they have Pride flags hanging,” he said. “I think there should have been more thought into this before it was actually put on the agenda.”

He’s encouraging people in support to rally ahead of the council meeting on Jan. 22 at town hall, and hopes everyone will show their pride.

“Just show our councilors that we live here, we’re here,” Jewell said. “We’re not going anywhere and we’re going to continue to fight.”

NBC Connecticut reached out to the mayor and deputy mayor for comment but hasn't heard back.