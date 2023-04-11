Process of Moving Tail of Conny the Whale Starts Today

The plans to move the beloved Conny the Whale sculpture from the Children’s Museum in West Hartford have changed and only the tail will be moved because it became too expensive to move the whole whale.

The delicate process of moving the tail of the iconic 60-foot long, 20-ton cement whale will begin today, according to Cetacean Society International. The organization plans to place the tail on the Trout Brook Greenway.

The former Children’s Museum is going to become a new development and the estimates to move the entire whale were at least $250,000.

“After much work and consideration, we have determined that our original plan to move Conny is far too costly and technically challenging,” the Cetacean Society International said in a statement.

So, they feel the best way to preserve Conny’s legacy and a significant portion of its structure is to remove its tail and install it on the Trout Brook Greenway, across the street from its current location -- appearing “as if Conny is diving away to explore the world’s oceans.”

Conny was constructed in 1976 to help raise awareness about the plight of whales and the impact of global commercial whaling, according to the Cetacean Society International.

CSI President Jessica Dickens said in a statement that moving just the tail still retains Conny’s “symbolic power and will continue to inspire children and others who visit Conny.”

Sperm whales and whaling itself have had a significant role in state history and the sperm whale was designated as the state animal in 1975.

Connecticut ranked second only to Massachusetts in the American whaling industry in the 1800s and the sperm whale was the species most sought after by Connecticut whalers who circled the globe to bring back oil for lamps and other products, according to the state.

Cetacean Society International expects to submit a permit application for installing Conny on the Greenway to the Town later in the Spring.

“We are so very grateful to those who have donated to our efforts to save Conny. Our supporters can be assured that their donations will continue to go toward preserving Conny, including the application, installation and ongoing maintenance for his new home, and help us continue our work in environmental education. If a donor is not aligned with this new, more feasible approach, they can ask for their donation to be returned,” the statement goes on to say.