ProHealth Physicians and NBC Connecticut host 6th annual drive-thru flu shot clinic

Hundreds of people came out on Saturday for a free flu shot clinic in Farmington.

For six consecutive years, NBC Connecticut has teamed up with ProHealth Physicians to offer these shots.

Experts are predicting a difficult flu season this year so to make staying protected easy and simple, ProHealth Physicians hosted a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

"Drive-thru. Don't even get out of your car or anything. Everything is done in your car," said Matthew Ruchwa, of Newington.

People like Ruchwa just had to roll down his window and roll up his sleeve. He also didn't have to make an appointment or bring his insurance. The first 350 shots were free for people 18 and older.

Ruchwa says that's why he comes to the clinic every year.

"It doesn't hurt so you might as well just do it. It's not just for yourself, but for everybody," said Ruchwa.

Experts say the best time to get the flu shot is through October to allow protection to build and extend through the winter.

Doctor Stephen Traube, president and CEO of ProHealth Physicians, says we're in the start of flu season. Flu activity typically ramps up in November and December, which is why he recommends getting the shot now.

"The best thing you can do to keep yourself safe is to get a flu shot. It reduces the chances you're going to get influenza. And if you do get influenza, it's going to make your symptoms a whole lot more tolerable," said Traube.

With holidays on the horizon, people made sure to get in line.

You know, all our families have done the covid shot, flu shot. You know, we take it seriously. We just want to make sure we can get together and be safe," said Evelyn Romero, of New Britain.