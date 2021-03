Properties are being evacuated after a gas line rupture in the 50th block of Seaside Avenue in Bridgeport, according to the Bridgeport Fire Department.

The fire department Tweeted that firefighters and Southern Connecticut Gas are responding.

No injuries have been reported.