Proposal Aims to Extend Bar Hours in Connecticut

Late night bar crawlers are raising a glass to a new proposal in the state legislature. It would allow certain establishments to sell liquor until 4 a.m., two hours past the current permitted time of 2 a.m.

“I welcome any support and help they want to give restaurants because clearly a lot of restaurants have been struggling and trying to get on their feet,” Max Hospitality President and CEO Scott Smith said.

State Rep. Christopher Rosario introduced the bill this month.

“As we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, this legislation seeks to address the detrimental and devastating impact it has had on the hospitality industry. If a local government, a local mayor, and city council decide they want to allow later closings in their jurisdiction, they should be able to. Just like our tribal casinos, urban centers near hotels, convention centers, ballparks, and stadiums - let's create entertainment zones in Connecticut where the industry can thrive,” Rosario said.

The first step in this proposal is for nine cities and towns to test it out through a pilot program. Locations include Bridgeport, Danbury, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwalk, Stamford, Waterbury and West Hartford.

“I think it’s an interesting idea. In New York, places are open until 4. I don’t know how many people will go out late here, but it's definitely an interesting idea,” Angelo Mallozzi of West Hartford said.

“I don’t see myself being out until 4 a.m. on most nights, I think it makes sense for restaurants, sure,” Benjamin Jacobi of West Hartford said.

Smith owns three establishments in town, including Savoy Pizzeria and Craft Bar.

Currently the establishment serves drinks until 1 a.m. and there are concerns on whether or not the lights would stay on later.

"They are not regular customers late at night. I'm trying to be generous, there is an element of trouble that comes with crowds after 2 a.m. that we try to avoid," Smith said. "We would certainly evaluate it and decide whether or not that is something we really wanted to do."

A public hearing is expected, but there's no word on a date yet.