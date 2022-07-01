Proposed Aquarion Water Rates Could Gradually Increase Costs by 27%

A proposal by the Aquarion Water Company aims to gradually increase costs for consumers, reaching up to a 27% increase.

The water company filed a notice with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) indicating their intent to seek a rate increase.

In a statement, the company said it's been nine and a half years since its last rate review and since then, they've invested $740 million in critical infrastructure. That investment aims to ensure the high quality of its customers' drinking water.

The gradual increase proposes to raise rates 13.9% in year one, an additional 6.9% in year two and an added 4.2% in year three.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Aquarion’s reliable water service and hydrant maintenance also help fire departments across Connecticut protect lives, residences, and businesses," an Aquarion spokesperson said in a statement.

Attorney General William Tong said his office "will intervene to vigorously review and scrutinize every aspect of this rate request."

"The last thing Connecticut families and small businesses need right now is a double-digit water bill hike, on top of steadily mounting surcharges. I fully support modernizing our aging water infrastructure, but we need to make sure we are doing it in a way that respects the financial pressures Connecticut families and small businesses are facing right now," Tong said in a statement.

Aquarion officials said their water rates are among the most affordable in the industry and in Connecticut. They said their competitive rates will continue even with the proposed rate schedules.

“The Office of Consumer Counsel will advocate vigorously for Aquarion water customers throughout this rate proceeding to ensure a just and reasonable outcome. Rising water prices are a challenge across the country, and water is becoming increasingly unaffordable for many low-income households, which presents serious health and safety risks. I am dedicated to fighting for affordable and equitable water rates for all Connecticut residents,” said Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman.

Aquarion was acquired by Eversource in 2017, according to Tong. Eversource deferred to Aquarion officials for information on the price hike.