Prostate cancer survivors and patients race for funding and awareness in Hartford

Survivors and patients of prostate cancer joined family members, friends and supporters of the community to race in ZERO Prostate Run/Walk on Sunday morning.

“I was diagnosed about seven, eight years ago on Father’s Day,” says Hartford resident Anthony DeCarish. “I felt like I hit a brick wall. It was hard, but my family support, my church support, got me through.”

As of September 27th of this year, DeCarish will be five years cancer free.

Others like Felix Laboy were newly diagnosed. He had surgery in March to treat the cancer.

“I got my whole family here,” says Laboy. “When I talk to people, I like to let them know that it’s going to be okay.”

His family sported shirts that read “The Strongest” and with him was his daughter Karina Laboy, who stressed the importance of regular checkups.

“We wouldn’t have known unless he got regular checkups,” she says. “I think it’s important to get tested regularly.”

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be nearly 300,000 new cases of prostate cancer alone this year. Experts say by the time patients start experience symptoms of the disease, it has progressed a substantial amount.

Hartford Hospital’s Urology Chair Dr. Joseph Wagner agrees, especially when it comes to men at high risk.

“Men with family history and Black men are at high risk of prostate cancer,” says Wagner.

Wagner went on to emphasize the importance of early detection and testing.

“Most men don’t like going to the doctor, but early detection is how I found out,” says DeCarish. “The more we bring awareness to this disease, most Black men will be able to deal with it and come forward. We can capture it in our community.”

Over 350 runners and walkers from all age groups crossed the finish line at Dunkin’ Park. The race was hosted by Hartford Healthcare and ZERO Prostate Cancer Race.