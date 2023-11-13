Protesters arrested after allegedly blocking entry to Electric Boat in New London

Multiple people accused of blocking the entrances to Electric Boat in New London early Monday morning have been arrested, according to police.

Authorities said a total of nine people were arrested after refusing to get off the property during a protest at about 6:30 a.m.

The police department received a report of multiple people blocking entrances to Electric Boat, preventing free passage to and from the facility. The protests allegedly caused traffic on nearby streets.

Police said the protesters were told to leave but refused to do so. All nine individuals face charges including trespassing, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

According to officers, the protesters were released and are expected to appear in court on Nov. 27.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 860-447-5269.