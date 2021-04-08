Protesters Detained During Rally Calling for Rights for Long-Term Care Workers

Several protesters were detained by Hartford Police Thursday during a health care worker rally at the state Department of Public Health on Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

The workers, represented by SEIU 1199 are calling on the state to help implement a Long-Term Care Workers Bill of Rights, which includes demands for better pay, protection against short-staffing practices, and benefits like vacation and sick time, health insurance and child care.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police responded to a report that about 100 people were trying to make their way into the building, according to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Pedro Zayas, a spokesperson for SEIU 1199, said the event was a planned peaceful protest and that rallygoers who entered the building walked in, sat on the floor and cooperated with police.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.