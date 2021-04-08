health care workers

Protesters Detained During Rally Calling for Rights for Long-Term Care Workers

NBC Connecticut

Several protesters were detained by Hartford Police Thursday during a health care worker rally at the state Department of Public Health on Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

The workers, represented by SEIU 1199 are calling on the state to help implement a Long-Term Care Workers Bill of Rights, which includes demands for better pay, protection against short-staffing practices, and benefits like vacation and sick time, health insurance and child care.

Police responded to a report that about 100 people were trying to make their way into the building, according to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Pedro Zayas, a spokesperson for SEIU 1199, said the event was a planned peaceful protest and that rallygoers who entered the building walked in, sat on the floor and cooperated with police.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

