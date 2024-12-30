Public workers close to increase in Social Security benefits

Thousands of public workers in Connecticut could soon see their potential Social Security benefits increase.

Right now, a measure that would do away with certain reductions that are in place is close to becoming law.

We’re told the bill just needs the signature of President Biden after easily passing Congress.

Supporters – who have been working on this for decades – are thrilled.

“I'm feeling like, ‘Oh, my God,’ you know what does this mean? I can't really imagine,” Mary Moninger-Elia, AFT Connecticut Retirees, said.

Moninger-Elia - a retired West Haven teacher - is among those that could soon see expanded Social Security benefits.

Some could see increases of hundreds of dollars a month, if not more.

“My taxes went up by a lot. I think they're going up by 30%. This will help. This will help. I want to stay in my house where my husband and I lived for so long,” Moninger-Elia said.

The Social Security Fairness Act would mean people would not face a reduction in benefits that they earned from working one job just because they receive a pension from another public one.

Also, the bill does away with a cut in spousal benefits for some public workers.

“I'm very excited. I have earned my own Social Security, which was reduced to the point that it doesn't even pay for my Medicare. And my husband died in 2007, a month before he could start collecting Social Security. And so not only did he not to get it, but I didn't either,” Mary Beth Lang, retired Bridgeport teacher, said.

Some had raised concerns including that the measure would cost nearly $200 million over 10 years even as Social Security already faces a trust fund shortfall.

“Saving money for Social Security, making it solvent certainly is a challenge we need to address, but not on the backs of our teachers, nurses, firefighters, police. They should not be deprived of the full benefits of Social Security,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D – Connecticut) said.

Millions nationwide could be affected. It's estimated to help more than 30,000 people in Connecticut, including teachers, police officers and firefighters.

“For 40 years, they've seen those benefits diminish. So it's unbelievable to see this happen. It's such an accomplishment,” Peter Brown, Uniformed Professional Firefighters Association of Connecticut, said.

Now supporters say this could also help filling jobs in areas that are seeing shortages, including with teachers.

“Because previous to this repeal if you became a teacher you were really giving up access to Social Security for not just yourself, but potentially your spouse as well. So taking that barrier down allows us to welcome these people in,” Kate Dias, CT Education Association president, said.