Puerto Rican Day Parade, Post Malone headline busy weekend in Hartford

The city of Hartford is preparing for a busy weekend, with concerts and parades set to take place, bringing thousands of people to the capital city.

This weekend’s events include CT HorrorFest at the Connecticut Convention Center, the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Festival and Parade, and a Post Malone concert at the Xfinity Theatre.

There are also comedy shows and other concerts, along with a Hartford Athletic game.

“The Puerto Rican festival is always a huge highlight for the city to bring out the culture, to bring out the diversity, and it’s just great to have a mix of events where they’re the sorts of things that you expect from Hartford, to show off who we are,” said Jeff Auker, director of the Department of Development Services in Hartford. “We love to see that many people out and about, coming in from across the city and across the region, seeing what we’re building here, participating, hanging out in the restaurants, bars.”

Sunday marks the first official day of fall, and business owners are hoping the busy weekend leads them into a successful season.

“We love busy weekends around here,” said Melissa Melonson, owner of Emrey’s Specialty Sweets & Sodas and The 196 Club. “It’s great bringing in new people into downtown that maybe haven’t been here in a while, they can see new businesses like mine that they haven’t seen before.”

Scott Dolch, head of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said the fall and winter season is Hartford’s busiest, but the hospitality industry still sees its struggles.

“A lot of people travel in the summertime and don’t come into the city as much, so we’re hoping for a great fall and winter, but at the same time, it’s still a challenge right now for all restaurants, especially in the city, when you’re talking about inflation, rising costs, utilities,” he explained. “Just continue to support, make a trip down to Hartford, come out and support one of your favorite restaurants. Try a new restaurant.”

Hartford police said this weekend’s events will “heavily impact traffic citywide” and people should anticipate congestion and use mass transit commuter options.

The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with the parade beginning at Park Street and Park Terrace, continuing east on Park Street, and north on Main Street, ending on Pearl Street.

The parade route of Park Street will remain closed to all traffic during the parade.