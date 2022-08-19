Puppy Stolen, Man Assaulted, Robbed, in Bridgeport: Police

A man was pistol-whipped and his 12-week-old puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

It happened early on the morning of Aug. 17 from the area of Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street, in the East End of Bridgeport, according to police.

The 29-year-old Norwalk man was pistol-whipped. His wallet, cell phones and 12-week-old Husky puppy were taken, police said.

The red and tan Husky is not microchipped.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The owner told police the dog has a distinctive large bubble or bump on its

belly where the umbilical cord was attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Holtz of the Robbery/Burglary Unit at (203) 581-5293, or (475) 422-3451.