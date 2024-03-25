Putnam

Putnam residents told to be cautious after attempted fox attacks

By Angela Fortuna

fox generic
Getty Images

Police are advising residents in Putnam to be cautious of their surroundings after a fox attacked a man Monday afternoon.

Authorities said they responded to Church Street just before 4 p.m. for a report of an aggressive fox. Officers later learned that the fox attacked a man and tried to bite him.

The man told authorities that the fox never made contact with his skin, and he wasn't injured.

Earlier in the day, police were notified of a similar incident in the same area. A fox reportedly went after a dog, and it ran away before police arrived.

Anyone living in the Church Street, Cleveland Street and surrounding area should remain cautious of their surroundings until the fox is trapped. Residents should also be protective of their pets.

Police said you should never feed foxes, and you should secure garbage in animal proof containers in a garage or shed.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene.

Anyone who sees the fox is asked to contact Putnam police at 860-928-6565.

