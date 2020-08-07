Canterbury

Putnam Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Canterbury

tlmd-soga-shutterstock_412902961
Shutterstock

A 51-year-old Putnam man has died after a crash in Canterbury.

State police said Christopher Cournoyer was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Route 14 in Canterbury, around 3:13 p.m. Thursday when he lost control, skidded across the highway and was struck by a Toyota Sienna.   

The injuries Cournoyer sustained were fatal, according to state police.

Local

sprague 4 hours ago

Downed Power Lines Block Ambulance From Reaching Patient in Sprague

power outages 7 hours ago

Middletown Pizza Restaurant Offers Free Meals to Customers Without Power

The passenger on the motorcycle was transported to be treated for minor injuries.

The person who was driving the Sienna was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 860-779-4900.  

This article tagged under:

CanterburyPutnam
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us