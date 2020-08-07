Putnam Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Canterbury

A 51-year-old Putnam man has died after a crash in Canterbury.

State police said Christopher Cournoyer was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Route 14 in Canterbury, around 3:13 p.m. Thursday when he lost control, skidded across the highway and was struck by a Toyota Sienna.

The injuries Cournoyer sustained were fatal, according to state police.

The passenger on the motorcycle was transported to be treated for minor injuries.

The person who was driving the Sienna was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 860-779-4900.