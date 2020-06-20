Quassy Amusement and Park Reopens With New Safety Guidelines Amid COVID-19

Quassy Amusement and Park in Middlebury reopened today with new safety guidelines in place because of coronavirus.

"It's going to be a different experience at Quassy this year with social distancing between folks as they're walking around the park and in the cue lines on the rides and even being seated on the rides," Quassy's Director of Marketing and Public Relations Ron Gustafson told NBC Connecticut earlier this week.

Guests are not required to wear masks in the waterpark and on the waterslides, according to Gustafson. Cue lines will be set up to enforce social distancing.

"If you're just in the beach area, you'll have to keep the mask on but going into the waterslides, you'll be fine without wearing that mask but do keep social distancing in mind unless you're with your own family group," Gustafson told NBC Connecticut.

All guidelines guests need to follow are listed on their website.

Staff and management said they will be monitoring the park to make sure social distancing guidelines are being followed.

"We have to take things a step at a time and once we get into a new phase, perhaps we can carry on with some of the other events that are tentatively scheduled for later in the summer," Gustafson said.

Gustafson said that for the first time since he could remember, Quassy had to cancel their fireworks show on July 4. The park also lost a number of large spring events due to coronavirus, he said.