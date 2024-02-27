Quinnipiac officials investigate after swastika is found on York Hill campus

Officials are investigating after a swastika was found scratched into a bathroom stall at Quinnipiac University in Hamden on Tuesday.

The university said the hate symbol was found at 9:30 a.m. in a bathroom stall in the basketball and hockey arena on the York Hill campus.

Quinnipiac said they're working to identify and discipline whoever is responsible.

Public safety has increased security throughout the university as a precaution. The university said support services are available to students and staff in the wake of the incident.

"Hate speech and symbols that evoke violence have no place anywhere and will not be tolerated," a university spokesperson said.

The Hamden Police Department is actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call or text public safety at 203-582-6201.