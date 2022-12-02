Ashford

Raccoon Bites Child in Ashford

Logan Kelsey MacNamara

A child has been taken to the hospital after being bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, according to state police.

Police said it happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on Fitts Road.

The child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The child's mother said in a message on Facebook that a raccoon attacked her daughter, they both suffered minor punctures and scratches and are OK. They are in the emergency room and are being released after getting rabies shots, she said.

State police said a trooper tried to find the raccoon, but it ran into the woods.

