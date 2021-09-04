EAST HARTFORD

Racial Equity Painting Unveiled in East Hartford

Diversity is being celebrated in East Hartford with a new large-scale mural.

The group RiseUP just unveiled its racial equity mural. It honors the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

There are messages and symbols of hope and inspiration in the mural.

The group said the project started with a dream and symbolizes both men and women having an impact on our culture and way of life.

The artwork is right across from East Hartford Town Hall.

The mural is part of RiseUP's mural tour where they hope to have 39 MLK murals completed by Martin Luther King Day in 2022, the group said.

EAST HARTFORDriseUP
