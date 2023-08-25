Rain doesn't dampen spirits of Plainville Fire Company Balloon Festival's return

It’s back! People in Plainville are excited for the return of the balloon festival.

The event kicked off Friday despite some hurdles with wet weather.

“There’s just something about being here. Everybody loves it,” Beth Paradise, of Bristol, said.

Crowds came out to enjoy the show in the sky as the Plainville Fire Company Balloon Festival made its return.

“It’s just a great place to be. It’s a lot of community,” Paradise said.

Norton Park was filled with fun and food with visitors indulging on everything fried.

“First time having one and it won’t be the last,” Catherine Simons, of Plainville, said.

This year’s festival was the first since the pandemic.

“As soon as they announced it, we started planning as a family,” Simons said.

There was some disappointment as the wet weather meant the balloon glow was canceled, but that didn’t dampen spirits.

“It’s nice to get out tonight. It finally stopped raining so it’s worth it to come down,” Lorri Weimer, of Plainville, said.

The event is a biggest fundraiser for the Plainville Fire Company drawing anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000 people.

“The townspeople really wanted it back. After talking, we finally decided ‘Let’s try it. We’ll do it again,’” Andy Moore, a firefighter with the fire company, said.

Visitors say it’s an honor to help them out.

“For so many years, they’ve just done this tirelessly and our fire department is mostly run by volunteers," Moore said.

For many, a sense of normal has returned.

“It’s just great to be back. It’s great to be back,” Paradise said.

Organizers say the morning balloon launches are still going ahead.