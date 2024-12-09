StormTracker

Rain Monday and more heading our way Wednesday

We will have some rain on Monday and more rain is on the way on Wednesday.

After morning sunshine and clouds, periods of rain will develop on Monday afternoon and the rain will end early on Monday night.

Around a third of an inch of rain is likely. 

Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 and there is no threat of ice or snow.

Tuesday will be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.

The rain will again develop on Wednesday and it will be heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. 

Temperatures on Wednesday will range from 50 to 63 degrees and we will have gusty winds up to 45 miles per hour, and maybe higher, in the afternoon and evening.

Clearing comes on Thursday and it will be much colder.

