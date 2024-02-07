Raising Cane's to open another location in Wethersfield

It's the gift that keeps on giving!

Fast food chain Raising Cane's announced that they plan to open another location in the state. This time, it's in Wethersfield.

A spokesperson said they will begin construction on the restaurant, which will be on the Silas Deane Highway, in the spring of 2025.

They didn't say when the Wethersfield location would officially open.

Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, is opening their Enfield location on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

A spokesperson initially announced the chain's first Connecticut location back in 2022. They also said more Connecticut locations are in the works.

To see the food options they offer, you can view their menu here.