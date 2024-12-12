‘Melvas Ho Cookies Maribel' sold in CT recalled due to unlabeled coconut

“Melvas Ho Cookies Maribel,” which were sold at CTown Supermarkets and other small specialty stores in Connecticut, have been voluntarily recalled.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division said Pan La Paz LLC issued a recall for the cookies because they contain coconut, an allergen that can cause serious illness for people who are allergic.

That was not on the label, according to the Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division.

What to know about the recalled product

The affected product is:

MELVAS HO COOKIES MARIBEL, Net Weight 14.11 oz.

UPC Code: 196852780020

Consumers who bought the product are urged not to consume it and instead dispose of the product or return it to the place where you bought it for a full refund.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division said customer with questions may contact Pan La Paz LLC at 203-917-6107 or email manuelj31_7@hotmail.com. The Pan La Paz customer service team is available Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint with the Department of Consumer Protection can email DCP.FoodandStandards@ct.gov.