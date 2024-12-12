Recalls

‘Melvas Ho Cookies Maribel' sold in CT recalled due to unlabeled coconut

Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division

“Melvas Ho Cookies Maribel,” which were sold at CTown Supermarkets and other small specialty stores in Connecticut, have been voluntarily recalled.  

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division said Pan La Paz LLC issued a recall for the cookies because they contain coconut, an allergen that can cause serious illness for people who are allergic.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

That was not on the label, according to the Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division.

What to know about the recalled product

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The affected product is:

  • MELVAS HO COOKIES MARIBEL, Net Weight 14.11 oz.
  • UPC Code: 196852780020
Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division

Consumers who bought the product are urged not to consume it and instead dispose of the product or return it to the place where you bought it for a full refund.

Local

CT Lottery 17 mins ago

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner for second day in a row

Hartford 1 hour ago

Former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner to lie in state at City Hall Thursday

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division said customer with questions may contact Pan La Paz LLC at 203-917-6107 or email manuelj31_7@hotmail.com. The Pan La Paz customer service team is available Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint with the Department of Consumer Protection can email DCP.FoodandStandards@ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us