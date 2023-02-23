Two million Cosori air fryers are being recalled by its manufacturer, Atekcity Corporation of Anaheim, California.
A wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
To date, there have been more than 200 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Some minor injuries have been reported as well as minor property damage.
Cosori Air Fryer Recall Model Numbers
This recall involves the following Cosori air fryers with model numbers (which are printed on the bottom label of each unit and on the user manual):
CP158-AF
CP158-AF-R19
CP158-AF-RXW
CP158-AF-RXR
CAF-P581-BUSR
CAF-P581-AUSR
CAF-P581-RUSR
CP137-AF
CP137-AF-RXB
CP137-AF-RXR
CP137-AF-RXW
CS158-AF
CS158-AF-RXB
CS158-AF-R19
CAF-P581S-BUSR
CAF-P581S-RUSR
CAF-P581S-AUSR
CO137-AF
CO158-AF
CO158-AF-RXBCP258-AF
The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit. The affected units are size 3.7 and 5.8 qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue and red.
Where Were the Recalled Air Fryers Sold?
They were sold at Best Buy, Target, The Home Depot and online Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com and Woot.com from June 2018 through December 2022 for between $70 and $130.
What do I do if I have a Recalled Air Fryer?
If you have one of these air fryers, it is recommended you stop using it immediately. Contact Cosori at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email CosoriRecall@Segwick.com or click here for a free replacement or another Cosori product. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.