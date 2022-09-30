Watch Out for These Cheeses Recalled Over Listeria Outbreak

A new recall is underway for cheese linked to a Listeria outbreak that has so far sickened people in at least six different states, health officials warned Friday.

Two popular soft cheeses, brie and camembert, sold nationwide under more than two dozen brand names are the focus of a food safety alert, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The cheeses are sold at retailers that include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, and Whole Foods.

Health officials advise throwing out the cheese and thoroughly cleaning any containers or surfaces that have come into contact with the food. The CDC says Listeria "can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So far, the outbreak has sickened at least six people in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas. Five of those people were hospitalized.

Old Europe Cheese, the company behind the cheeses, has temporarily stopped producing brie and camembert during a voluntary recall of the products. The cheeses likely have best by dates ranging from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

The cheeses are sold in stores under the following brands:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joe's

Find a full list of the cheeses under recall here.